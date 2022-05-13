Reported update on the future of WWE 2K

WWE 2K22 is reportedly working with a former game developer to work on future WWE titles.

The March 2022 release is the ninth game under the WWE 2K banner. It is the 22nd overall installment based on WWE, with the first game being published back in 2000 as WWF SmackDown.

Following the game's successful launch in April, it seems like the company is making other developments regarding its staff. As per Sports Gamers Online, Bryan Williams is set to return to work with the future installment of the franchise.

Bryan previously worked with the company for over a decade under Yuke, the former publisher of the game, before its split with 2K. With sources saying his contract with the company has now come to an end and Bryan is set to return to WWE.

Bryan was in charge of the game features of Create-A-Finisher, Create-an-Arena, and more. There are still no reports as to what Bryan's current role is, but he is expected to start this month.

Stephanie McMahon on the current progress of WWE 2K

Compared to its predecessor in WWE 2K20, the latest version of 2K22's relaunch in April showcased much more positive feedback.

On their Q1 FY22 Earnings Call, Stephanie McMahon expressed her delight at the feedback. Here, she detailed how they listened to the fans and worked closely with their partners into launching a better version of the game.

"We were extremely pleased with the relaunch of our premium video game console franchise WWE 2K. After taking a little more than a year off to improve the game engine, we worked hand in glove with our partners at Take Two Interactive, listened to our customers and fans, and earned back their trust by delivering a game that exceeded their expectations." [H/T Fightful]

With its recent success and reports of the game being the most popular installment on PC, the developers and those working within the game are clearly on the right track.

