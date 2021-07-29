WWE and AEW's backup plan in case of another lockdown - reports

WWE and AEW are working on backup plans in case of another lockdown in areas they are set to tour. Both companies are reportedly concerned about the situation after Nevada made it mandatory for fans to wear masks inside any venue.

WWE and AEW are back on the road and welcomed fans back into the arena earlier this month. However, the doors could slam shut once again as COVID cases are slowly rising and the authorities are planning on measures to curb it.

Last night, Nevada revealed all fans attending shows held in indoor venues will have to wear masks from July 30th. WWE is scheduled to host SummerSlam on Saturday, August 21st in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium and there are concerns about the pay-per-view.

However, on the Man Men Pro Wrestling podcast, Andrew Zarian claims WWE and AEW have backup plans in place in case of another lockdown. AEW is expected to head back to Daily’s Place, while WWE reportedly have 6-7 places in mind. Zarian said:

“Everybody is concerned, it’s not just AEW. WWE is very concerned as well and they do have secondary plans. They are in motion just in case. Do I anticipate another shutdown like we had seen? No, I don’t anticipate that. I don’t think anybody anticipates that. I think you need a game plan for sure. AEW has an easy game plan, they just go back to Daily’s Place but for WWE, it’s so heavy on touring and touring that they really don’t have a safe bet.

"What I was told is that they are looking at six or seven buildings that they could possibly bounce around from if things get closed down a little bit. They would want to be able to tour but more controlled. This is on the WWE side, I know that everybody is concerned. All sports, any touring brand is concerned over this, it’s not just an AEW thing. Everybody needs to have a discussion. Now whether or not they are in panic mode, I don’t think anybody is in panic mode right now but it is something to be concerned about.”

What next for WWE and AEW?

WWE are on the road once again and will be in Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Detroit, Chicago and other places in the upcoming week. Meanwhile, AEW is moving through Jacksonville, Pittsburgh, Houston and Chicago in the next 30 days.

