WWE is allegedly 'preparing for a future without Roman Reigns'

Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns continues to be a topic of intense discussion even though the Big Dog is nowhere near a wrestling ring. Unfortunately for the staunch supporters of Reigns, the situation is set to remain the same for the foreseeable future.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue provided a backstage update about Roman Reigns' WWE status in his new YouTube video.

WWE's creative team has been shaping up storylines without factoring in Roman Reigns and there is a reason why the company has been doing so. Tom Colohue was outrightly told that 'the WWE is preparing for a future without Roman Reigns'.

Now, that may sound like Roman Reigns is done with WWE but that is not the case. The former World Champion is not leaving WWE, nor is he getting released. It means that WWE is not expecting Roman Reigns to return anytime soon. The writers have been told to not hope for the Big Dog to make his comeback soon and they have been creating angles based on the said direction.

Tom revealed the following in his video:

My final note will be on Roman Reigns and it's a bit of an addition to what I've been reporting on the podcast regularly. After he chose not to return to the company and compete at WrestleMania, and of course, the weeks advancing, the WWE has since then have been creating storylines without factoring him in at all. I have been told and I quote, 'The WWE is preparing for a future without Roman Reigns.'

This doesn't mean he is leaving the company. This doesn't mean he has been released. It just means that for the foreseeable future, the creative team have been told, 'don't expect Roman Reigns back', and as such, they are writing storylines with that in mind. Doesn't mean they can't make a sudden change as they have done in the past, but it does mean, at least for a little while, we can expect to not see Roman Reigns on our TV screens.

Advertisement

When will Roman Reigns return?

There have been many reports doing the rounds with regards to Roman Reigns. Some state that there is backstage heat on Reigns for deciding to take a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. As reported earlier, that is not true.

Roman Reigns is in no rush to return to action and that's a smart choice because Reigns' wife is expecting twins and his family's safety and well-being should be of utmost importance right now.

There is no timeline with regards to his return and the company will not address his absence until the circumstances allow him to get back to TV, which, as stated above, won't happen anytime soon.

However, whenever Reigns does decide to return, Otis revealed that he would give The Big Dog a big bear hug! We just can't wait to see that happen!