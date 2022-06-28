WWE allegedly still working on Kevin Owens' Money in the Bank appearance

Kevin Owens is still not a part of the Money in the Bank match card, and WWE may be working out a possible way to feature him in the event.

Owens was scheduled to appear on RAW this week against Ezekiel, Elias, or their younger brother Elrod in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. However, the Prizefighter wasn't in the arena, and the bout was scrapped. While WWE didn't address the situation, reports later emerged that his absence was due to a minor reason.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio added that the former WWE Universal Champion could appear on the go-home episode of SmackDown this Friday:

"I did not check if Kevin Owens would be ready by Friday. I just know that he was not ready tonight, but it’s nothing serious, is what I was told. So perhaps he could be ready by Friday and they could do that match."

Meltzer suggested that WWE might want to book Owens for Money in the Bank, given his prowess to pull off impressive spots in a ladder match:

"Kevin Owens is a guy that you kind of want in that match. He’s really good at working with ladders and things like that. He’s got a lot of experience and he’s got a very high willingness to do crazy stuff. So, maybe the idea was for him to go in. I don’t know that he necessarily was going to win." (H/T: Ringside News)

Kevin Owens has a unique reason for not being on RAW

While fans were speculating about his absence from the show, Owens took to social media to put all rumors to rest.

Owens mentioned that he didn't like the state of Texas and skipped the flagship show emanating from Laredo.

With less than a week to go for the premium live event, this week's episode of SmackDown promises to be stacked with appearances from superstars of both brands. It'll be interesting to see who manages to close the last spot for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

