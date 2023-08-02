WWE almost delayed grudge match until Payback - Reports

Some members of the WWE Universe were quite surprised when a top grudge match was not booked for SummerSlam. Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus has been moved to the August 14th episode of Raw, and reports suggest that it was almost delayed until Payback in September.

The rematch happened this past Monday, but it ended quickly after Zoey Stark's interference. Despite how the bout ended, it gave Lynch the win over Stratus, and they are now tied at one win apiece. Adam Pearce announced later that the grudge match will happen in two weeks in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, and Stark is banned from ringside.

According to Fightful Select, Becky vs. Trish III was originally set for SummerSlam but was changed over the weekend. There were even plans to delay it even further and schedule it for Payback in September.

The feud between Lynch and Stratus has been going on for four months. SummerSlam would have been the perfect place to end it, but plans changed. It will be interesting to see if the bad blood finally ends in two weeks or continues even further.

Why did WWE delay Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus?

The August 14th episode of Raw will be at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. Trish Stratus, who is from Toronto, is expected to get a warm welcome. It might be one of the reasons why WWE delayed the grudge match against Becky Lynch.

However, it's also worth noting that Lynch vs. Stratus should have a big-fight feel and deserves to be on a premium live event. With Zoey Stark banned from ringside, it's an even playing field in two weeks.

Trish will face Becky Lynch in 2 weeks, and Zoey Stark is barred from ringside!



#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/iowuDuBVQn Adam Pearce has made it official:Trish will face Becky Lynch in 2 weeks, and Zoey Stark is barred from ringside!

If Becky vs. Trish III ends in controversy, it seems likely that WWE will book the finale of the saga at Payback, which is scheduled for September 2 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Who do you think will win between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch on the August 14th episode of Raw in Winnipeg? Give your answers in the comments section below.

