WWE already appear to have backtracked regarding Mia Yim’s name change

It appears the name change from Mia Yim to Michin has been short-lived.

Last night during WWE RAW, fans on social media discovered Yim's name had been changed to Michin on WWE's official website.

The name Michin was initially introduced as a nickname for Yim, and it wasn't supposed to replace her current name. Yim was called by both names at various times throughout the broadcast, while the WWE Universe expressed their displeasure over the decision on social media.

But as the new era of WWE continues, it appears that the people in charge continue to listen to the fanbase, as it seems the company has now backtracked on the Michin name.

The company has reverted back to Mia Yim's name on the WWE official website. While nothing is confirmed, either way, it certainly seems that last night's fan reaction played a role in Yim getting her name back.

Bill Pritchard (WrestleZone.com) @bpritchard152 Mia Yim's WWE profile has already been changed back.



It was listed as 'Michin' last night. Mia Yim's WWE profile has already been changed back. It was listed as 'Michin' last night. https://t.co/fLjQACpvf6

Mia Yim will compete in the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series

Mia Yim is scheduled to compete in a huge match this Saturday night at WWE Survivor Series as she teams up with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and a partner yet to be named to take on Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross.

This will be Yim's second match back since returning to WWE. Her first match was a victory over Tamina Snuka on last week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

While Yim's tag team partner for Survivor Series hasn't been confirmed, a recent report from Fightful Select notes that as of last week, Becky Lynch was scheduled to be their mystery partner.

What are your thoughts on WWE already backtracking on the Michin name? Are you happy that it seems that Triple H listened to his audience regarding this name change? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

