WWE appears to be scrapping major championship

Evidence has emerged that WWE is potentially scrapping the 24/7 Championship from its programming.

The championship was introduced to fans following Money in the Bank 2019. The title was revealed by Mick Foley on an episode of Monday Night RAW, with the Hardcore Legend explaining that it could be defended anywhere and at any time. In the time since, the 24/7 title has provided plenty of chaotic and comedic segments.

Now, however, it seems that the company has opted to end the belt's three-year stint on its programming. Rumors of the title's death began to circulate earlier in August, when champion Dana Brooke began appearing on Monday Night RAW without the belt.

Outlets like ScreenRant and WrestleTalk theorize that the company has quietly retired the 24/7 Championship. This could be further evidenced by Dana's backstage appearance during the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament finals.

On the show, she was pictured with Tamina, standing opposite Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. The four women were shown watching the final match between Dakota Kai & IYO SKY and Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah. If the rumors are true, Dana will go down in WWE history as the final 24/7 Champion.

A WWE Legend reacted to rumours of the 24/7 Championship's retirement

As rumors of the belt's retirement have been circulating on the internet for a few weeks, certain wrestling personalities have given their takes.

When a fan shared an article talking about the rumor, multi-time World Champion Kevin Nash chimed in. Big Sexy had just one word in response to the fan: "Please." He also attached a prayer emoji, hinting that he might not be a fan of the wacky championship concept.

Notable champions in the 24/7 title's life cycle have been NFL star Rob Gronkowski, rapper Bad Bunny, and WWE Hall of Famer Kane.

Would you like to see the title retired? Who's your favorite 24/7 Champion ever? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Check out five WWE Superstars who once worked regular jobs:

Which WCW segment did Vince McMahon mock? Find out right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell