WWE axes major event ahead of Wrestlepalooza - Reports

WWE is currently focused on Wrestlepalooza, which is set to take place in less than three weeks. The upcoming premium live event will be an important milestone for the company, marking its first event on ESPN, and as a result, many other plans for this month have been postponed.According to BodySlam.Net, the WWE Draft has now been canceled, despite rumors that it was set to take place in September. It has been clear for a while that the company was not set to make any major changes to the roster, since LA Knight moved to RAW and Sami Zayn moved to SmackDown.Roman Reigns has also been recently appearing on RAW, instead of SmackDown, since his current feud surrounds Seth Rollins and his World Heavyweight Championship.WWE appears to have made small changes to its roster over time, rather than scheduling a date for a company-wide draft.WWE could be planning major changes to both brands in the coming weeksIn the absence of a draft, it's unclear if there will be any NXT callups in the coming weeks, since several names on the roster at present were called up from NXT via a draft, including stars such as Alexa Bliss, Finn Balor, Nia Jax, and, most recently, Kiana James.As already noted, Sami Zayn has made the move to SmackDown, while LA Knight has taken his place on the RAW roster, so there could be more like-for-like changes coming. Cody Rhodes' absence could mean that SmackDown needs someone who can fill his role, since it's unclear when he will make his return.Rhodes was initially out of action to film Street Fighter, but he and his wife Brandi recently welcomed a second daughter, which means that he could now be out of action for several weeks.It will be interesting to see how the company fixes the hole Rhodes has left behind heading into Wrestlepalooza, which takes place on September 20.