WWE backstage update on legitimacy of Kevin Owens’ injury - Reports

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw former Universal Champion Kevin Owens addressing fans and sharing a heartbreaking update about his health. KO revealed that he has been struggling with a neck issue for some time.

Recently, he underwent scans and discovered that it was a legitimate injury and he needed urgent surgery to get it fixed, and he had to withdraw from his WrestleMania 41 match against Randy Orton.

However, despite Owens' announcement, many fans still doubt whether it is a real injury or part of the storyline. For a while, The Prizefighter was taking out superstars with a banned piledriver, and Orton and Cody Rhodes got injured as part of the storyline.

According to Fightful, everyone to whom they talked within the Stamford-based promotion regarding Kevin Owens’ neck injury has revealed that KO’s injury is legitimate. They were also informed that many people were “bummed out” for The Prizefighter.

Kevin Owens expresses his honest opinion on missing WWE WrestleMania 41

Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens appeared on the My Mom’s Basement podcast with Robbie Fox. While talking, The Prizefighter opened up about his honest opinion on missing WrestleMania 41. He mentioned that, overall, he was feeling well, citing support from his family and co-workers.

However, the SmackDown star admitted to missing the opportunity to compete in a match against Randy Orton at The Show of Shows in Vegas.

"Yeah, I'm okay. I've a great support system; my family is great, my co-workers are great, and everything. It sucks, man. Just not getting to wrestle Randy Orton at WrestleMania really sucks. That's the part that bugs me the most."

With KO unable to compete, it will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has a backup plan for Randy Orton in the coming weeks.

