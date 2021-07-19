WWE has a big surprise planned for Money in the Bank tonight - Reports

It has been reported that WWE has had a big surprise planned for Money in the Bank for a number of weeks now, although whether that surprise happens remains to be seen.

WrestleVotes has reported that a 'big time' surprise has been planned for some time, although their sources haven't heard any updates about that surprise all weekend.

Source states the plan going back weeks ago was for a big time surprise tonight. Same source states they haven’t heard anything regarding it all weekend, which could just be to throw everyone off… idk, it’s not like this person can be seen or anything. 👋🏻🚫 — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 18, 2021

As you can, or can't see, that surprise has been hinted to be John Cena with WrestleVotes saying: 'It's not like this person can be seen or anything.'

Cena sparked rumors of his return in a recent interview where he said he would definitely wrestle for WWE again. Today he posted a cryptic message on his Instagram alluding to a Money in the Bank appearance.

WWE's Money in the Bank has a great card

WWE's Money in the Bank Pay-Per-View has several exciting matches on the card already with a grudge Universal title match between Roman Reigns and Edge, and the two Money in the Bank Ladder matches.

Nikki A.S.H, Alexa Bliss, Zelina Vega, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Tamina, Asuka and Naomi are in the Women's MITB match. The Men's Money in the Bank Match competitors are Ricochet, John Morrison, Riddle, Drew McIntyre, Big E, Kevin Owens, King Nakamura and Seth Rollins

Bobby Lashley is also taking on Kofi Kingston with the WWE Title on the line. Rhea Ripley defends her RAW Women's Title against Charlotte Flair again. AJ Styles and Omos defend their tag-team titles against The Viking Raiders and The Mysterios defend theirs against The Usos.

