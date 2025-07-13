WWE called audible to change finish of major SNME match - Reports

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event has had mostly negative reactions from fans. Some have even labeled it the worst edition of the show since the company decided to bring it back.
While many fans have been critical, it's worth noting that one of the matches was changed while it was happening, which is why the finish seemed abrupt. As per a report by Fightful, Seth Rollins legitimately injured his knee midway through his match with LA Knight. As a result, Knight was forced to hit the BFT to end the contest prematurely.
According to PWInsider, this wasn't the original finish because Rollins was supposed to win. Of course, that would have made more sense since he is Mr. Money in the Bank and is currently gaining momentum ahead of Roman Reigns' rumored return.
It seems that as soon as medical staff realized that Rollins' knee injury was legitimate, an audible was called, and Rollins took the finisher so that he could end the match and be helped to the back. The former world champion has struggled with knee injuries for much of his career, and it seems that he could be set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines.
Seth Rollins could miss WWE SummerSlam
SummerSlam is expected to see the in-ring return of Roman Reigns, or at least a return of some kind from The Tribal Chief. However, it seems that his comeback feud could be a little different.
Bron Breakker was the man who Speared Reigns in April and sidelined him. Hence, there was a belief he would return looking for revenge on Rollins for his WrestleMania alliance with Paul Heyman. That said, the program could be rewritten, allowing the OTC to go after Breakker if The Visionary is injured. This could give Rollins time to fully recover.
