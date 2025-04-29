WWE canceled several WrestleMania 41 matches; stars found out in shocking manner - Reports

A new report has emerged regarding WWE's plans for WrestleMania 41, noting that several matches were not only canceled but that superstars found out this in a rather shocking manner.

This report from Fightful Select pertains to the upcoming Netflix documentary titled WWE: Unreal. As you may know, the documentary will feature a heavy peek behind the scenes with the inner workings of WWE, including its creative processes. One of the scenes from the trailer showed Triple H in the writer's room, and there was a visible whiteboard with their plans for the WrestleMania 41 match card.

This whiteboard was reportedly how many WWE Superstars learned about their canceled WrestleMania 41 plans. Not only this, but many superstars viewed the potential return of Asuka as being "very ambitious."

It's certainly interesting to take a look at how things work behind the scenes, but the WWE: Unreal documentary has already received heavy criticism from fans. This isn't the first time WWE is doing an "out of character" sneak peek into how things work behind the curtains, but this is an unprecedented level of access to cameras.

It was even reported on WrestleVotes Radio recently that some within WWE were uncomfortable with the level of access that is being given to Netflix and the whole world to see.

