WWE cancels plans for Wyatt Sicks - Reports 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Sep 22, 2025 04:58 GMT
The Wyatt Sicks have become a staple on SmackDown, with two of its members, Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis, even holding the WWE Tag Team Titles. A new report by BodySlam has shared details about the global juggernaut's plans for the stable to feud with Solo Sikoa's MFT on Friday Nights, which ultimately fell apart.

The Bo Dallas-led stable looked directionless at the beginning of the year. However, ever since debuting on SmackDown in May, they seemed to have found their groove. Lumis and Gacy have held on to the gold for over three months now, and they look in no danger of dropping it anytime soon. If all had panned out as planned, fans could also have gotten to see Wyatt Sicks feud with MFT.

BodySlam is reporting that, though WWE had plans to book the rivalry, Sami Zayn's move to SmackDown may have forced the company to make some last-minute changes. Zayn immediately began a feud with MFT's leader, Solo Sikoa, and even went on to dethrone him as the US Champion late last month.

Vince Russo is not a fan of Wyatt Sicks' booking in WWE

A few weeks back on Sportskeeda's BroDown, Vince Russo expressed his displeasure over WWE having Bo Dallas in his real-life avatar rather than Uncle Howdy in backstage segments on SmackDown. Russo wondered if the company was deliberately pulling off something like this to test fans' patience.

"Why is Bo Dallas coming out as Bo Dallas? Why? I swear to God, sometimes I'm watching this show and I'm really starting to believe, like, are you doing this purposely to see if like we catch it?" Russo said.

The Wyatt Sicks last defended their Tag Team Titles against Street Profits at Clash in Paris 2025, where Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis managed to come on top.

