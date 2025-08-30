WWE veteran has a problem with Bo Dallas’ SmackDown appearance (Exclusive)

WWE SmackDown had a surprise appearance this week as Bo Dallas appeared on screen after ages. Dallas has been signed to the company for almost the last three years now, so what made his appearance a surprise was the fact that he was shown on screen without his trademark mask.
Since returning to WWE in 2022, Bo Dallas has been the leader of the Wyatt Sicks as the Uncle Howdy character and has rarely been seen outside of that gimmick. WWE veteran Vince Russo took issue with his appearance in backstage segments where he wasn't dressed up as Uncle Howdy while talking to the Street Profits, Carmelo Hayes, and The Miz.
While reviewing the show on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo seemed confused about seeing Bo Dallas on screen. He said that it sometimes feels like the promotion does certain things intentionally to see if viewers will catch them or not.
"Why is Bo Dallas coming out as Bo Dallas? Why? I swear to God, sometimes I'm watching this show and I'm really starting to believe, like, are you doing this purposely to see if like we catch it?" Russo said.
Since donning the character of Uncle Howdy, Bo Dallas has rarely been seen on TV. He has only appeared in a handful of vignettes, where he has been seen in conversation with Uncle Howdy, leading the fans to believe that the two are separate entities.
He appeared on this week's show as Uncle Howdy as well, along with the rest of the Wyatt Sicks, during the Street Profits' match with Carmelo Hayes and The Miz. They stood by the announcer's table, causing Miz to lose focus, which ultimately led to him and Melo losing the match.
Following their win, the Street Profits will now challenge Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy of the Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Team Championship.
