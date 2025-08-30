4 things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown before Clash in Paris

The final episode of WWE SmackDown before Clash in Paris 2025 has just concluded. The show witnessed major ups and downs and ended with Sami Zayn becoming the new United States Champion.In this article, we will discuss four things WWE subtly told us on the go-home edition of SmackDown before the international premium live event.#4. Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes at WWE Wrestlepalooza?Cody Rhodes was notably absent from SmackDown again this week, but WWE still dropped hints for a McIntyre vs. Rhodes' future showdown. When The Scottish Warrior confronted Randy Orton, he tried to turn The Viper against Cody by saying that Rhodes was no longer a friend of The Legend Killer.This continued development of the Cody and Drew feud is a subtle confirmation that WWE is planning a showdown between them in the near future. After Clash in Paris 2025, Wrestlepalooza is the next big event of the company, making it an ideal location for this title bout.#3. MFT is done as a threat on SmackDownEliteRockerz 𝕏 @EliteClubS0BLINKI gotta be honest, man. As much as I’m happy for Sami, they completely ruined Solo Sikoa’s US Title reign. - Got pinned almost every week. - His faction gets taken out every week. Solo Sikoa went from pinning Roman, Cody, and Cena to a mid-card jobber. #SmackDownSolo Sikoa's MFT is now seemingly done as a threat on the Friday night show. Solo is no longer the United States Champion, and WWE has completely fumbled with his title reign.Solo's poor progress and his faction being almost an afterthought on SmackDown subtly confirms that the heel alliance is done as a threat in the Stamford-based promotion. Perhaps the only way to fix them is by ensuring Solo and his MFTs regain their momentum and booking them properly on the blue brand going forward.#2. Jade Cargill's heel turn coming?The Movement - Pro Wrestling @TheMovementXxLINKJade Cargill approaches Tiffany Stratton and asks Tiffy if she's heard the news. She breaks the news, confirming that she's the #1 Contender for the Women's Championship. Jade Cargill makes reference to her undefeated streak in AEW. #SmackDownJade Cargill confronted Tiffany Stratton in a backstage segment on SmackDown. The Storm revealed that she is the No. 1 contender for the WWE Women's Championship. She further claimed she would end Tiffy Time's title reign. But, seeing Jade's actions, many believe there is a hint of a heel turn on the cards.Also, with Stratton getting a consistent babyface reaction, a heel turn by Cargill seems more likely to unfold.#1. Potential tag team title change at Clash in Paris?Wrestle Ops @WrestleOpsLINKThe WYATT SICKS v Street Profits for the Tag Titles has been added to ‘CLASH IN PARIS’ this Sunday.WWE has announced that at Clash in Paris 2025, The Wyatt Sicks will defend their gold against Street Profits. The last-minute addition of this tag team title match at the PLE suggests the company may have plans for a potential title change.If the Triple H-led creative regime had earlier plans to book Wyatt Sicks vs. Street Profits for Clash in Paris, they might have had a longer build for the bout and announced the match earlier. This last-minute inclusion sparks the possibility of a title change at the PLE to ensure the WWE Universe is buzzing after the show, too.