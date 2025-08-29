3-time WWE champion makes his first appearance on SmackDown in months

By Soumik Datta
Published Aug 29, 2025 20:17 GMT
WWE SmackDown (Image Credits: WWE.com)
WWE SmackDown (Image Credits: WWE.com)

This week's WWE SmackDown saw a rare appearance on television from a former three-time champion and the leader of The Wyatt Sicks, Bo Dallas.

Ad

Dallas has mostly appeared on television as Uncle Howdy. Post-WrestleMania XL, WWE began teasing his return with the masked gimmick. On the June 17, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW, Howdy appeared with The Wyatt Sicks. The faction destroyed backstage personnel and also set their sights on Chad Gable, who was taken out backstage. Shortly afterward, Dallas was seen as himself in a vignette, where he was interviewed by his alter ego, and also made a few unmasked appearances in the following months.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This week on SmackDown, Dallas appeared on television for the first time since November 2024. He confronted The Street Profits and Melo Don't Miz (Carmelo Hayes and The Miz) before their #1 contenders Tag Team Match.

Ad

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Bo Dallas didn't rule out the idea of adding a new member to The Wyatt Sicks in WWE

Bo Dallas spoke about the idea of The Wyatt Sicks adding a new member to their ranks, namely Alexa Bliss.

Speaking on The Takedown on SI, Dallas said that he wasn't counting out the idea of adding a new member, stating that anything could happen in the future. The former NXT Tag Team Champion said:

Ad
"I'm not discounting anything in the future and anything can happen, but right now, we feel solid where we are at right now and we got a lot of stuff to do. Everything's already in motion and I would just say everybody pay attention for the future 'cause its about to get crazy."

Dallas is a former RAW Tag Team, 24/7, and NXT Champion. His faction, The Wyatt Sicks, currently holds the WWE Tag Team Championship. Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy are the reigning champions and will defend their title against The Street Profits at Clash in Paris.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications