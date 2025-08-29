3-time WWE champion makes his first appearance on SmackDown in months

This week's WWE SmackDown saw a rare appearance on television from a former three-time champion and the leader of The Wyatt Sicks, Bo Dallas.Dallas has mostly appeared on television as Uncle Howdy. Post-WrestleMania XL, WWE began teasing his return with the masked gimmick. On the June 17, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW, Howdy appeared with The Wyatt Sicks. The faction destroyed backstage personnel and also set their sights on Chad Gable, who was taken out backstage. Shortly afterward, Dallas was seen as himself in a vignette, where he was interviewed by his alter ego, and also made a few unmasked appearances in the following months. This week on SmackDown, Dallas appeared on television for the first time since November 2024. He confronted The Street Profits and Melo Don't Miz (Carmelo Hayes and The Miz) before their #1 contenders Tag Team Match.Bo Dallas didn't rule out the idea of adding a new member to The Wyatt Sicks in WWEBo Dallas spoke about the idea of The Wyatt Sicks adding a new member to their ranks, namely Alexa Bliss.Speaking on The Takedown on SI, Dallas said that he wasn't counting out the idea of adding a new member, stating that anything could happen in the future. The former NXT Tag Team Champion said:&quot;I'm not discounting anything in the future and anything can happen, but right now, we feel solid where we are at right now and we got a lot of stuff to do. Everything's already in motion and I would just say everybody pay attention for the future 'cause its about to get crazy.&quot;Dallas is a former RAW Tag Team, 24/7, and NXT Champion. His faction, The Wyatt Sicks, currently holds the WWE Tag Team Championship. Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy are the reigning champions and will defend their title against The Street Profits at Clash in Paris.