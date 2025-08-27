New Wyatt Sicks member update in WWE

The Wyatt Sicks' rumored sixth member remains a mystery in WWE. Some say it's the late Bray Wyatt, who envisioned the Firefly Funhouse characters long before Uncle Howdy brought them to life on WWE television.Another name heavily linked with Wyatt Sicks is Alexa Bliss. Now, Bo Dallas has finally addressed the idea of recruiting new members to the group.If one may recall, Uncle Howdy played mind games with Little Miss Bliss during her rivalry with Bianca Belair in 2023. Even after coming back, Bliss was stalked by the Wyatt Sicks leader, but the storyline went nowhere.In an interview with The Takedown on SI, Uncle Howdy implied that Wyatt Sicks is complete, as every member in the faction was somewhat handpicked by his late brother.&quot;Right now, we're working on stuff, we have our plans and our goals, and we have a direction we're already heading in. Everybody in the Wyatt Sicks, if wasn't directly handpicked by Windham, was kind of looked at by Windham.&quot;However, Bo Dallas didn't rule out the idea of Alexa Bliss aligning herself with their faction in the future.&quot;I'm not discounting anything in the future and anything can happen, but right now, we feel solid where we are at right now and we got a lot of stuff to do. Everything's already in motion and I would just say everybody pay attention for the future 'cause its about to get crazy.&quot;Alexa Bliss on whether she will join The Wyatt Sicks in WWELast month, Alexa Bliss told The Takedown on SI that she would always be part of the Bray Wyatt Universe, regardless of whether she joins the Wyatt Sicks or not.“I think Windham [Rotunda] said it best when he said we will always be connected in some way. Whether that’s with the Wyatts or not, I’m not sure but, obviously, we’re all in this Bray [Wyatt] Universe together, and I think it would be something that’s awesome down the line. 100%.”Little Miss Bliss did confirm her interest in joining the group, though it is unlikely to happen anytime soon.She is currently flying high, along with Charlotte Flair, as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, while The Wyatt Sicks are dominating the men's tag team division.Will they cross paths someday? Only time will tell.