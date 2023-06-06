WWE cancels the reunion of top RAW faction after 2 years despite major tease - Reports

Reunions happen all the time in WWE, but one faction on Monday Night RAW doesn't look like it will fall into that category after reports of a scrapped reunion. According to BWE on Twitter, WWE changed plans to reunite a top faction after two years.

That faction in question is none other than The Hurt Business. You may have noticed that despite multiple teases of the faction reuniting in January and February, it slowly reduced from WWE TV as Bobby Lashley moved to SmackDown. MVP and Omos, meanwhile, are free agents.

According to BWE, WWE canceled their plans to have a Hurt Business reunion despite teasing it earlier this year.

There were moments where MVP was seen with Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, although Bobby Lashley eventually turned MVP down multiple times. Some had even hoped Omos would be added to the ranks as a fifth member.

The faction broke up in March 2021 on RAW right before Bobby Lashley defended the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39. Although they had a brief reunion without MVP later that year, it quickly dissolved.

Fans will be disappointed as there was a lot of anticipation behind a Hurt Business reunion on RAW.

