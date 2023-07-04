WWE changed plans for Brock Lesnar's return; felt he would have been hurt by original decision - Reports

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE during RAW this week, but that was originally not the plan. According to a report, plans were changed to help protect the superstar.

On WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes interrupted Seth Rollins, and it was clear that he was out to challenge for The Visionary's World Heavyweight Championship. However, he didn't get the chance as he was interrupted by Lesnar. Cody ended up fighting The Beast and forcing him to retreat.

Originally, it had been reported that Brock Lesnar was set to return at WWE Money in the Bank. However, according to WRKD Wrestling, plans changed before the show. The feeling in WWE was that with Drew McIntyre and John Cena already returning, Lesnar's return would be diminished.

They thus decided to nix his appearance at the premium live event and have him show up two nights later to protect the importance of his return.

"Plans had changed before Money In The Bank, with McIntyre and Cena returning, the thought process was that Brock’s return would be diminished after multiple other surprises in the evening." - WRKD Wrestling

Having returned to brawl with Cody Rhodes, it now appears that Brock Lesnar and The American Nightmare are set for their third match against each other heading into SummerSlam.

