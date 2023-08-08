WWE changes Jimmy Uso's internal status following SummerSlam - Reports

Jimmy Uso made his WWE return at SummerSlam 2023 and turned on his brother Jey, costing him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Jey's twin was injured by Solo Sikoa a few weeks earlier and seemingly blamed his brother for this since he attacked him and not Reigns or Sikoa at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Following his surprise comeback, WWE has reportedly updated his internal status, and according to PWInsider, Jimmy is now internally listed as a heel.

"Jimmy Uso is now listed as a heel internally."

Jimmy has been a babyface star alongside Jey over the past few months after he turned on Roman Reigns at Night of Champions 2023. However, he could now portray a heel gimmick again on WWE TV.

This means that it's likely that Jimmy and Jey Uso could now embark on a feud against each other heading into Payback, which is a first for the two brothers, who were once considered to be one of the best tag teams in the world.

Roman Reigns is set to appear on WWE SmackDown to seemingly address the situation surrounding Jimmy Uso

Roman Reigns is the mastermind behind all things that happen in The Bloodline. It now appears he has somehow managed to come between Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Despite rumors that he would take a break following SummerSlam, Roman Reigns is set to appear on this week's episode of SmackDown. During the show, he will likely address the situation between Jimmy and Jey before going on hiatus.

Reigns isn't expected to be part of WWE Payback, but that could allow The Usos and Solo Sikoa to finally settle their issues without The Tribal Chief stepping in and causing more problems.

Do you think Jimmy and Jey Uso will kickstart a personal feud following the former's actions at SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here