  • WWE confiscated fan signs at RAW - Reports

WWE confiscated fan signs at RAW - Reports

By Sherjeel Malik
Published Aug 12, 2025 12:59 GMT
WWE fans upset. [Image credits: wwe.com]
WWE fans at an event [Image credits: wwe.com]

WWE reportedly confiscated some fan signs at the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. Tonight's show emanated from Videotron Centre in Quebec, Canada. The show was full of action right from the start, with multiple big stars present. However, the question around the future of one superstar loomed large.

Karrion Kross and his wife Scarlett's contracts expired ahead of RAW, and their departure was made official. On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer recently reported that while the fans in attendance tried to show their support for Kross with their signs, some signs for the former NXT Champion were removed.

"You know, they did confiscate some of the signs tonight? Yeah, I mean, nobody chanted. And I heard from several people at the show, and they said people thought people might chant. Nobody chanted. There were a few signs in the crowd. I didn't see anyone taking them away, and I did see them later in the show, but someone who was there said, 'Yeah, they absolutely took the signs away,'" Meltzer said. [H/T: Cultaholic]
With social media awash with #WeWantKross, a loud response to The Doom Walker's exit from World Wrestling Entertainment was expected from the fans in attendance on RAW. But there were little to no chants of his name during the event.

Kross and Scarlett's contracts expired at midnight on August 10. Since then, both stars have announced that they are accepting independent bookings.

Karrion Kross confirmed name change after WWE exit

Karrion Kross wasted no time in making himself available for bookings after his WWE exit. Soon after his departure, he launched a new t-shirt on the Pro Wrestling Tees store, confirming his return to the Killer Kross name. The Doom Walker used the same moniker before he joined the Stamford-based company.

The Harbinger of Doom was first released by WWE in 2021, but was brought back a year later. It remains to be seen whether his exit this time is real or a work from WWE that leads to his eventual comeback.

Sherjeel Malik

Edited by Pratik Singh
