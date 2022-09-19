WWE content reportedly set to be pulled from streaming platform next week if new deal is not reached

All WWE content will potentially be removed from the popular streaming platform Hulu if both parties don't reach a new deal.

World Wrestling Entertainment has been working with Hulu since 2012. Current Co-CEO Nick Khan previously stated that the two companies' agreements regarding RAW's next-day streaming rights were reportedly set to expire in the back half of 2022.

The promotion currently has several of their shows on Hulu listed as 'expiring' without any clear indication of the future of these shows. There is speculation that these could be moved to Peacock, which has been home to the WWE Network in the US since March 2021.

The current lineup of World Wrestling Entertainment shows on Hulu includes RAW, SmackDown, NXT, Main Event, NXT Level Up, Total Divas, Total Bellas and many more.

As per reports by PWInsider, all the currently available WWE content on Hulu will be removed from the streaming platform by September 25 if both parties aren't able to strike a new deal.

Hulu @hulu



WWE Raw

WWE Smackdown

‍♂️ Total Bellas

Total Divas Step into the ring with your favorite @WWE superstars on HuluWWE RawWWE Smackdown‍♂️ Total BellasTotal Divas Step into the ring with your favorite @WWE superstars on Hulu💪 WWE Raw💥 WWE Smackdown👯‍♂️ Total Bellas🔥 Total Divas https://t.co/obZO10LKQJ

WWE Co-CEO Nick on the future of streaming RAW and SmackDown

As per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, during Co-CEO Nick Khan's promotion's Q2 earnings call earlier this year, he seemingly noted that the future of RAW and SmackDown could end up on a streaming service. He also noted that Netflix could be involved in their programming. Here's what Bradon said in his tweet:

"The market is even more crowded for live. Nick talks about deep-pocketed tech players joining the market. Nick believes Netflix will become more interested live when they introduce their ad tier. Big increase for F1. NFL Sunday Ticket is expected to go to streaming player."

Check out Bradon Thurston's tweet below:

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston The market is even more crowded for live. Nick talks about deep-pocketed tech players joining the market. Nick believes Netflix will become more interested live when they introduce their ad tier.



Big increase for F1. NFL Sunday Ticket is expected to go to streaming player. The market is even more crowded for live. Nick talks about deep-pocketed tech players joining the market. Nick believes Netflix will become more interested live when they introduce their ad tier.Big increase for F1. NFL Sunday Ticket is expected to go to streaming player.

Nick Khan hasn't given an official statement regarding a streaming platform purchasing the rights to RAW and SmackDown. The current situation regarding World Wrestling Entertainment and Hulu's partnership could set up a bidding war involving some of the biggest players in streaming.

Do you think the two companies will renew their existing deal? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think WWE will move their shows to Peacock? Yes No 0 votes so far