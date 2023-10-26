WWE creative is currently "back and forth" on how to use WarGames at Survivor Series - Reports

The WWE Universe has been waiting with bated breath for the company's potential decision to book the WarGames match at this year's Survivor Series. A new report has provided insight into the creative team's current thought process for the iconic match type.

The Triple H-led creative team introduced the match on the main roster during last year's event. WarGames was previously used in NXT, receiving positive responses from fans worldwide. After the success of the previous year's multi-man contest, many have been wondering if WWE would book it again for the November 25 event in Chicago.

According to a recent report from WrestleVotes, WWE has gone "back and forth" on the creative approach for this year's WarGames bout. The report added that the original plan was to make the match exclusive to RAW. However, things might have shifted in a different direction.

"Regarding WarGames, I’m told creative within WWE has gone back & forth for a while now on the matchup for Survivor Series. Within the last few weeks, the thought was to keep the story only on the RAW side of things, but the sense from a source is that has now changed," posted WrestleVotes on Twitter (X).

The abovementioned report added to the speculation that WarGames could be factored into a RAW vs. SmackDown-type angle rather than a grudge bout-type situation. This idea gained traction after an intense confrontation between RAW and SmackDown general managers Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis. At one point, Pearce even stared down Aldis and said, "Let the games begin," hinting at brand warfare.

Women's WarGames match reportedly not planned for WWE Survivor Series

One major feature of last year's Survivor Series event was the inclusion of an all-women's WarGames match.

Team Bianca Belair took on Team Damage CTRL in a hard-hitting contest. While the bout was widely praised by fans, WWE currently doesn't have any plans for another women's WarGames match, per a report by Steve Carrier of Ringside News.

"WWE is planning a men's WarGames match for Survivor Series, but what about the women? We are told that a women's WarGames match has not been decided on at this moment," said Carrier on Twitter (X).

How should WWE use WarGames at this year's event? Do you want to see SmackDown vs. RAW? Do you want to see a Women's WarGames bout? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below.

