WWE creative not currently pitching any ideas for the return of Sasha Banks and Naomi - Reports

If you were hoping this Sasha Banks and Naomi situation would quickly blow over, that doesn't appear to be the case.

The wrestling world is now one week removed from the shocking events of Monday Night RAW, which led to The Boss and Glow Connection walking out on the company. The two women were subsequently suspended indefinitely, and they have been stripped of the Women's Tag Team Championship. Plus, their merchandise has been removed from WWE Shop.

With the latest on the situation, Ringside News is reporting that neither Banks nor Naomi are being mentioned at all in creative meetings regarding a potential return. While there has been no rule against bringing them up, the basic train of thought is that “it is pretty obvious to everyone that they are gone.”

Steve Carrier of Ringside News @steve_carrier For those who are wondering, no creative ideas are being pitched for Sasha Banks and Naomi. Nobody is throwing an idea out there in case Vince wants to bring them back.



No official mandate was handed down, but it was not needed. We were told "it's pretty obvious they're gone." For those who are wondering, no creative ideas are being pitched for Sasha Banks and Naomi. Nobody is throwing an idea out there in case Vince wants to bring them back. No official mandate was handed down, but it was not needed. We were told "it's pretty obvious they're gone."

Will WWE allow Sasha Banks and Naomi's contracts to expire?

Over the last week, it was reported that Sasha Banks and Naomi's contracts are both scheduled to expire over the next two months. The latter had reportedly been in negotiations over a new deal prior to walking out last week.

If WWE doesn't freeze the contracts of the former champions, they will be free and clear to sign elsewhere this summer if they choose to do so. Whether this outcome becomes a possibility depends on WWE, as the company can potentially prolong the duration of their contracts. As noted by WrestleVotes, the situation with the duo is expected to get worse before it improves.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes After talking to a few people, I gather this Sasha / Naomi situation is going to get worse before it gets any better. While the majority of the support online is in their favor, its quite the opposite with management. After talking to a few people, I gather this Sasha / Naomi situation is going to get worse before it gets any better. While the majority of the support online is in their favor, its quite the opposite with management.

What do you think is next for Sasha Banks and Naomi? Do you think they'll eventually return to WWE? Or will they let their contracts expire and go elsewhere? Regardless of what happens, it seems the wrestling world won't stop talking about The Boss and Glow Connection anytime soon.

