WWE Creative shuts down rumored plans for Roman Reigns - Reports

After recent reports stating that Roman Reigns' next challenger for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be AJ Styles, new stories have emerged that dismiss those claims.

The Phenomenal One returned to WWE last week after spending more than 4 months on the sidelines with an ankle injury. During his comeback, Styles, along with his OC teammates, were all drafted to SmackDown.

Earlier today, Ringside News reported that whilst WWE's creative department has plans for the Tribal Chief, AJ Styles is not currently part of them.

"WWE has plans in place for Roman Reigns on SmackDown, but we must shut down an online rumor. It was 'reported' that AJ Styles is next in line to face Roman Reigns. We have been told by a tenured member of the creative team that idea is 'not even close to an accurate guess.'" [H/T Ringside News]

With Reigns now set to perform exclusively on SmackDown, RAW's number one prize will now come in the form of the brand new World Heavyweight title that was introduced last week by Triple H.

How will the new World Heavyweight Championship impact Roman Reigns?

Having been world champion for 974 days and counting, many fans are starting to wonder if anybody will ever defeat The Head of The Table and become champion.

Whilst the new world title on RAW enables one star to elevate their own brand, Corey Graves recently stated on After The Bell that the new gold belt may get overlooked somewhat until Reigns' run as champion comes to an end.

“But with the introduction or reintroduction of the World Heavyweight Championship comes an epic workload. Until somebody beats Roman Reigns, there will always be a perception that any other champion, any other superstar, is slightly less than. So the onus is on whoever becomes World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions to put in the work.” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

On Saturday, May 27th at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia, WWE will crown a brand new World Heavyweight Champion.

Who will be the new World Heavyweight Champion? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes