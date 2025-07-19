WWE cut down Hall of Famer's time at Saturday Night's Main Event due to previous "fiasco" - Reports

WWE reportedly had to reduce a Hall of Famer's role at their July 12 Saturday Night's Main Event show. The event held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, saw Goldberg compete in his retirement match against the World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther. The NBC special also saw an appearance from Jesse 'The Body' Ventura, who has become a staple of SNME lately.However, on this occasion, he only appeared in a brief opening segment with Joe Tessitore and was not on commentary for any matches on the night.The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has shed light on the matter. According to WON, after the &quot;fiasco&quot; during the Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest Steel Cage match at SNME 39, the call was made to not let him announce this time around.Ventura was on hand to call the match at the Saturday Night's Main Event show in Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Apart from the hard-hitting contest in the ring, his commentary became a talking point.He expressed his displeasure at Priest winning the match by walking out of the cage. Ventura went on a rant, questioning how The Archer of Infamy could simply walk out of the cage to win, even saying, &quot;What kind of BS is that?&quot; The Hall of Famer, perhaps forgot that a cage match could be won by pinfall, submission, or by escaping the cage.There was also an issue before the match got underway. Ventura spoke over announcer Lilian Garcia, while she was making introductions and laying out the rules of the match. He was supposed to remain quiet, like the rest of the commentary team.Ventura has had a rocky relationship with WWE in the past and came back under the new regime, led creatively by Triple H.Jesse Ventura praised WWE's direction under Triple HVentura made his on-screen return to WWE last year on December 14 at Saturday Night's Main Event in Uniondale, New York. After the event, he talked about the differences in the old regime and the new one in a Substack post.Ventura mentioned that it didn't feel like a battle of egos in the back like it did during his time.&quot;Everyone is running in the same direction. Fueled by a desire to see everyone succeed, not just themselves. I think this speaks volumes about the leadership of Paul ‘HHH’ Levesque,&quot; he noted.Jesse Ventura is known for his outspoken nature, and we have to wait and see if he responds to the reports of his treatment at SNME by WWE.