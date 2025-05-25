Backstage update on Jesse Ventura’s WWE status following SNME criticism - Reports

The fallout from WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 39 is ongoing after the company put on its latest primetime special for NBC and Peacock. Jesse Ventura returned to the air once again in Tampa last night, but the gig was not as smooth as other recent appearances. Sources are now providing backstage updates on Ventura.

The Body and World Wrestling Entertainment reunited last year, thanks to Triple H, and the exit of Vince McMahon. Ventura's on-air comeback coincided with the return of SNME in December. He narrated the opening video and did live commentary with Joe Tessitore, later joining Pat McAfee and Michael Cole to call the main event, which saw Cody Rhodes retain over Kevin Owens. The 73-year-old joined Tessitore again at SNME 38 in January, and called Bron Breakker's win over Sheamus with McAfee and Cole. Ventura's pro-Sheamus commentary was criticized a bit, as was his incorrect three count and the rant that followed.

The Governor was back on-air with Tessitore at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 39 at the Yuengling Center. The duo opened the show, and Ventura wondered why anyone would agree to a Steel Cage Match stipulation. Fightful Select reports that Ventura botched a bit after later joining Cole and McAfee at ringside for Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre inside the cage.

Ventura was heavily criticized on social media for talking over Lilian Garcia as she explained the rules of the Cage Match. Sources report that the 2004 WWE Hall of Famer was supposed to "lay out" during Lilian's introductions, or perhaps back off the mic until it was appropriate.

The Archer of Infamy defeated The Scottish Psychopath by walking out of the cage door. The 38th Governor of Minnesota continued to rant about the match on commentary, apparently not realizing, or perhaps forgetting, that a wrestler can legitimately win by exiting through the door. The latest report from backstage notes that there were many people laughing about Jesse's cage rant, indicating he likely faced no real heat from officials.

World Wrestling Entertainment will present the 40th SNME special on July 12 at 8 pm ET on NBC and Peacock. The primetime event will take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

SNME XL will take place on the same day as AEW All In from Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. WWE Evolution II will take place the following day, July 13, from the same venue in Atlanta. NXT's Great American Bash will also take place that week.

