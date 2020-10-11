Night 1 of the WWE Draft threw up a few surprises, with a few tag teams ending, while a few feuds will continue after Superstars were moved to the other brand.

Night 2 of the WWE Draft, which will take place on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, will see several big names being drafted. The likes of Bayley, Daniel Bryan, Charlotte Flair, Jeff Hardy, Kevin Owens, Bray Wyatt, and the entire group of RETRIBUTION, will learn about where they will wrestle over the next year.

Two big men, Braun Strowman and the returning Lars Sullivan, will also be a part of the Draft on RAW.

Where will Braun Strowman and Lars Sullivan end up after the WWE Draft?

In last year's WWE Draft, Braun Strowman was moved from RAW to SmackDown, while Lars Sullivan was not in the draft as he was injured.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Strowman could return to RAW, while Sullivan could stay in SmackDown, which is the brand he returned to a few days ago.

Here's what Metlzer said about where and why Braun Strowman and Lars Sullivan could end up in the WWE Draft:

“I would guess [Lars is staying on] SmackDown and the reason I say that is because I figured they would keep Braun Strowman and Lars on separate sides. That’s not necessarily true but that’s kind of how I would do it.

"But Braun is gonna go to Raw is what I’m thinking. Put it this way, Braun was going to Raw in the original thing for this. Obviously, it can change, but he was." (H/T WrestlingNews)

WWE wants to put the two big men in opposite brands, rather than have them in the same brand, which is why we could see Strowman return to RAW.

Strowman has been appearing on RAW over the last few weeks, competing on RAW Underground against the likes of Dabba-Kato, Riddick Moss, and Dolph Ziggler, to name a few. With no RAW Underground last week, Strowman fought Keith Lee in a match on RAW, with the two big men colliding in the ring which ended in a no contest.

Sullivan, meanwhile, made a surprise return on SmackDown last week, after being out for over a year, and he proceeded to attack The Miz, Matt Riddle and Jeff Hardy.

Night 2 of the WWE Draft 2020 will take place this Monday on RAW.