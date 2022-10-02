Potential spoiler for Bianca Belair vs. Bayley and more at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

We are less than a week away from the next major premium live event, WWE Extreme Rules 2022. Unlike the last few years, this year's show indeed looks "extreme," with every match getting a special stipulation.

As of now, six matches have been announced for the event, including two title matches. Liv Morgan will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey in an "Extreme Rules" Match. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Bayley in a Ladder Match.

We now have the current betting odds, via BetOnline, for these two title matches at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. The current odds suggest that one of these two titles could change hands on October 8.

Please Note: Potential spoilers ahead – betting odds do not guarantee winners but could be leading indicators.

Bianca Belair is currently the favorite to retain her RAW Women's Championship with odds of -140 against Bayley at +100. However, Liv Morgan (+160) could lose her SmackDown Women's title as Ronda Rousey (-220) is the favorite to win the Extreme Rules Match.

Full current betting odds for WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Here are the complete betting odds for all six confirmed matches at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. It is to be seen how these numbers potentially change in the coming days as we get closer to the premium live event.

Note: The odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

SmackDown Women's Championship Extreme Rules match: Liv Morgan (+160) vs. Ronda Rousey (-220)

RAW Women's Championship Ladder match: Bianca Belair (-140) vs. Bayley (+100)

Fight Pit match: Seth Rollins (+225) vs. Matt Riddle (-350)

I Quit match: Edge (-150) vs. Finn Balor (+110)

Strap match: Karrion Kross (-300) vs. Drew McIntyre (+200)

Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match: The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch) (+140) vs. Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) (-200)

Triple H and company have done a great job with this year's Extreme Rules match card. While the show won't feature WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, this gives other stars a chance to main event and steal the show.

Comment down and let us know your thoughts and predictions for WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

