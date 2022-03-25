WWE have their "eyes" on AEW Star Ethan Page – Reports

As per reports, WWE sees AEW star 'All Ego' Ethan Page as "hypertalented" and has a high interest in signing him in the future.

Page is currently working for AEW, where he's a part of the faction managed by Dan Lambert of the American Top Team. The former IMPACT Wrestling star recently extended his AEW contract.

During the recent Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, Andrew Zarian reported there are people in WWE who have high praise for Page and would love to bring him in:

“By the way, Ethan Page is another dude that WWE is very high on. They like Page’s whole deal and I think he’s super hyper talented."

"I know that [Ethan] Page has re-signed and he’s there for a while but I know for a fact that there are eyes on him for sure because he’s a guy who is a good looking guy who can cut a great promo. He has that TV look, so you gotta keep a guy like that happy, especially now that he re-signed with you. You gotta do something with him." (H/T - Wrestlingnews.co)

Ethan Page has been a regular on AEW programming

Ethan Page has regularly featured on AEW TV ever since signing with the company in 2021. The All Ego made his AEW debut on March 7, 2021, at Revolution pay-per-view. Page got revealed as the mystery entrant in The Face of the Revolution Ladder Match in a losing effort.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW Following his debut as the 6th man in the #AEWRevolution FACE OF THE REVOLUTION Ladder Match, ETHAN PAGE (@officialego) gives @DashaKuret a lesson in how he earned his name & demands a singles match for TOMORROW NIGHT's LIVE #AEWDynamite at 8pm on @TNTdrama! Following his debut as the 6th man in the #AEWRevolution FACE OF THE REVOLUTION Ladder Match, ETHAN PAGE (@officialego) gives @DashaKuret a lesson in how he earned his name & demands a singles match for TOMORROW NIGHT's LIVE #AEWDynamite at 8pm on @TNTdrama! https://t.co/8xCLxNgPPA

Shortly after his debut, Ethan was paired up with Scorpio Sky to face Darby Allin & Sting. The team of Ethan & Scorpio got named Men of the Year, and they allied themselves with Dan Lambert.

Ethan Page was last in action on AEW Rampage earlier this month, where he took on Christian Cage in the Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match, where the former WWE star defeated him.

