WWE is facing a huge Cody Rhodes heel turn problem - Reports

Cody Rhodes is currently the top babyface in WWE. However, there has been talk of him turning heel soon, and a report has emerged about the issue the company faces surrounding it.

Ad

Earlier, Cody Rhodes spoke about potentially turning heel. He said that he knew that he might have to turn heel eventually and said that if The Rock had had his way, he would have already turned. He said that although he would love to be a babyface until the end of his career, he knew that he would have to change character by the end of three years.

"I do think we’re probably at the tail end of it though. Because there’s only so much someone can like you. I would love to do it until the end of my career... At a certain point, they wanna see somebody else, I get that and that’s where you have to change as a character. I think you have a good solid year, maybe even three years, because I am not changing until I’m changed, if that makes any sense. If The Rock had it his way, I would’ve been changed already. He sees something maybe I don’t see and that’s a very smart individual, so, maybe I follow his lead."

Ad

Trending

Now, Dave Meltzer, on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter has spoken about it as well. He said that WWE was facing a major issue if they turned Cody Rhodes heel. He said that while the company had enough babyfaces, they did not have anyone at the level of a full-time top name. He brought up how, other than Cody Rhodes, it was CM Punk, who is older, and Roman Reigns, who is now rarely there.

Ad

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

He also noted that Jey Uso, Randy Orton, and Gunther were always there, but they were not the right fit for the position of the top face. He mentioned Gunther as he felt that The Ring General could turn face in the future.

What WWE does after this remains to be seen. So far, the company appears not to have a replacement for Rhodes yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!