WWE fans reportedly banned from upcoming show

WWE has been racking unprecedented numbers and selling out arenas under the new regime led by Triple H and Nick Khan. However, the Stamford-based wrestling promotion is reportedly set to ban fans from attending some of their upcoming shows.

World Wrestling Entertainment has decided to revive Gabe Sapolsky-founded EVOLVE to showcase talents from the company's recent ID program. The show premiering on Tubi on March 5 has reportedly been pre-recorded at the Performance Center.

According to the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE does not want fans to be at the tapings for the show to prevent any spoilers. In the report, Dave Meltzer further mentioned that friends and family of the people working at the Performance Center will constitute the audience of around a hundred for the tapings.

Ex-WWE writer makes major claim about EVOLVE

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo claimed that WWE EVOLVE will outperform AEW Dynamite.

All Elite Wrestling's television ratings have taken a major hit over the last few months. The Jacksonville-based promotion's show Dynamite used to beat NXT when it came to viewership to the point that World Wrestling Entertainment reportedly decided to move their show from Wednesday to Tuesday. However, this is no longer the case, as the black-and-silver brand is surpassing Dynamite in viewers and ratings every week.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince made a bold claim. The 64-year-old noted that juggernaut's new upcoming show EVOLVE, set to compete with Dynamite on Wednesdays, will outperform the already established show. He added that although it might not happen straightaway, 'the C team' will eventually beat AEW.

"I'm telling you, the C team is going to beat AEW. Now, not at the beginning, probably not at the beginning, six months, they'll be beaten," he said. [2:42-2:52]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Every WWE show has been doing great numbers. Only time will tell if EVOLVE will also have a similar fate and make Vince Russo's prediction hold true.

