WWE Fastlane Rumor Roundup - Top match pulled from the card, The Fiend's role at the PPV revealed?

WWE Fastlane 2021 is just a few days away. The last stop on the Road to Wrestlemania has a number of intriguing matches, including three title matches. There's also the intergender match between Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss. However, one big match may have been pulled from the card. We take a look at this as well as a couple of rumors from the PPV in this roundup.

#3 Title changes unlikely

Roman Reigns will face Daniel Bryan at WWE Fastlane

At the time of writing, there are three title matches on the card at WWE Fastlane. Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan. The WWE Intercontinental Championship will also be on the line as champion Big E takes on Apollo Crews. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will also be defending the RAW Women's Championships against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair.

As of now, it looks like it's unlikely that there will be any title changes at this Sunday's PPV.

#2 Top match pulled from the card

Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon may have been pulled from WWE Fastlane

WWE announced on RAW that Shane McMahon would be facing Braun Strowman at Fastlane. This followed the duo's match on RAW which ended in a no contest after McMahon repeatedly hit Braun Strowman with a camera and then poured out a bucket of green goo on him.

It looks like the match between Shane and Braun Strowman will no longer be on Fastlane as its not a part of the official preview on WWE.com:

The Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman match is no longer being advertised for #WWEFastlane on Sunday on WWE website. It was promoted on Raw. Perhaps it is being saved for WrestleMania.



WWE Fastlane page is here: https://t.co/8Wmj3zIjpt pic.twitter.com/skVnFKpl3g — John Canton (@johnreport) March 17, 2021

#1 The Fiend set to return?

Randy Orton set The Fiend on fire at WWE TLC

Randy Orton is set to face Alexa Bliss in an inter-gender match at WWE Fastlane. The bizarre challenge was issued by Alexa Bliss herself on RAW. Bliss has been a thorn in Orton's side for months now, forcing him to spit out black goo at one stage, and burning him with a fireball on live television.

According to rumors, it looks like The Fiend could be set for a return at Fastlane. The Fiend has been off television since Randy Orton set fire to him at WWE TLC. It looks like The Fiend could interfere during the match between Orton and Alexa Bliss.