WWE forcing Superstars to sign contracts with new clause, refusal could lead to suspension

The biggest story of the day has been about WWE's new edict about the Superstars streaming on Twitch.

As revealed first by WrestlingInc, WWE would take control of the Twitch accounts of the Superstars within four weeks.

Former Democratic Presidential candidate, Andrew Yang, who has been a vocal supporter of the independent contractors working for the WWE, has revealed some startling developments.

Yang has heard from talent that the WWE is reportedly forcing the Superstars to sign new contracts which include a Twitch related clause. Streaming on Twitch would become a work obligation, and the refusal to do so could lead to fines and suspensions.

Here's what Yang revealed on Twitter:

Hearing from talent that WWE is forcing performers to sign new contracts that include Twitch. Streaming on Twitch will become a work obligation, and if talent doesn't stream they will forego earnings, be suspended or face penalties. Doesn't sound like independent contractors.

Backstage reaction to WWE's new Twitch rule

As reported earlier in the day, Vince McMahon sent another email to the Superstars, in which he reminded them about ceasing all contacts with third-party platforms before the October 2 deadline.

The WWE Boss sent his first email back in September, and the Superstars were given thirty days to end all relations with third-party platforms, including Cameo and Twitch.

Vince McMahon had sent the following email in September:

"Some of you are engaged with outside third parties using your name and likeness in ways that are detrimental to our company. It is imperative that these activities be terminated within the next 30 days (by Friday, October 2). Continued violations will result in fines, suspension, or termination at WWE's discretion."

You can find the most recent email here, and Vince McMahon termed it as a friendly reminder to the Superstars regarding the company's new third party regulation.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the Superstars are furious with the new rule. However, nobody is ready to speak up against the decision as it could escalate the matter and possibly lead to further issues.

Paige has already reacted to the news, and the former Divas Champion didn't sound too happy with the company's decision.

The latest development of WWE formulating new contracts with a Twitch obligation in it could also ruffle more feathers backstage amongst the Superstars.