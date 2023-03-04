WWE has "gained more faith" in one-time champion and will push him leading into WrestleMania - Reports

WrestleMania is usually when many superstars raise their game and climb the ranks in WWE. This year could be Dominik Mysterio's time to shine, as the latest reports state that he's managed to gain WWE officials' trust in recent months.

The 25-year-old star's WWE career finally seemed to take off after he turned heel and joined Judgment Day. Dominik Mysterio has thrived being the annoying and cowardly villain in kayfabe, and he's gotten even more popular since his prison stint.

Mysterio has seemingly matured on TV, and his performances have also been well-received by the decision-makers within the promotion.

As reported by WRKD Wrestling on Twitter, the company is now more confident in Dominik's abilities on the big stage. The newfound belief in Dominik will also lead to him appearing more on RAW and SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania, where he is expected to wrestle his legendary father:

"WWE has gained more and more faith in Dominik Mysterio in recent months and plan on using him on both Raw and Smackdown leading to Wrestlemania, where the current plan is to face Rey Mysterio in a singles match."

Dominik takes a shot at Rey Mysterio while talking about the heat from WWE fans

The one-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion recently spoke to Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta. He opened up about getting jeered by the fanbase after becoming a Judgment Day member.

As expected, Dom continued the ongoing angle with Rey Mysterio and admitted that his dad was "never there for him" when he was growing up. The young superstar justified his questionable on-screen antics and had a defiant message for all his haters.

Here's what he had to say during the Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive:

"There's something about these fans that they just don't seem to understand that my dad wasn't there for me. He was never there for me, so there's a reason why I do the things that I do. But I don't really care for the fans. If they're booing me, so be it. It is what it is," stated Dominik Mysterio. [4:19 – 4:30]

Have you been impressed by Dom's development? Share your views in the comments section below.

