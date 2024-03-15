WWE Hall of Famer Kane and several other legends will reportedly be heading to Philadelphia for WrestleMania weekend 

WWE Hall of Famer Kane and several other wrestling legends are reportedly heading to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for WrestleMania 40 weekend.

We are only a few weeks away from The Grandest Stage of Them All, and the mega event will feature the in-ring return of one of the biggest superstars of all time, The Rock. The Brahma Bull will team up with Roman Reigns to take on the team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The match will take place on Night One.

On Night Two, The American Nightmare will collide with The Tribal Chief in a singles match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. On the other hand, several people, including Paul Heyman, will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame that weekend. Additionally, many current and former wrestlers will be in Philadelphia in April, as The Show of Shows is the biggest event in all of wrestling.

According to PWInsider Elite, wrestling veterans Kane, Ron Simmons, Jimmy Hart, and John "Bradshaw" Layfield will be in Philadelphia during WrestleMania 40 weekend.

Expand Tweet

Wrestling fans will be waiting with a lot of excitement and intrigue to witness what might turn out to be the biggest edition of WrestleMania ever.

WWE Hall of Famer Kane opened up about a potential return to the ring

Kane is one of the biggest names in WWE history. He has shared the ring with many other massive superstars, including The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and John Cena.

The Big Red Machine was asked about whether he would potentially make a return to the squared circle while speaking to David Gornoskoski. He stated that he was not planning on having another match.

"I am probably not getting in the ring. I watch it now and I'm amazed at how athletic everybody is. I don't think my body can take that kind of punishment anymore, you know? We always say never say never. So I leave the door open to many different things," Kane said.

The Devil's Favorite Demon competed in his last match at the Royal Rumble 2021 Premium Live Event. He was the 18th entrant in the 30-man match but was eventually eliminated by Damian Priest.

Poll : Would you like to see Kane have another match in WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion