WWE Hall of Famer received backstage heat because of his comments on Finn Balor - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's comments about Finn Balor landed him in trouble when he predicted a few years back that Balor would never main event WrestleMania because of his size.

Finn Balor is a former NXT and Universal Champion in WWE. While Finn was once positioned as a top star in WWE, he has become a mid-carder of late. He was also sent back to NXT from where he has recently returned.

Ric Flair is no longer a part of WWE. As per reports, The Nature Boy asked for his release and was granted it last week. It has been said that the main reason behind Flair wanting to leave WWE was his creative differences with Vince McMahon over his daughter Charlotte Flair.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the only reason Ric Flair has not made any comments against WWE is to protect his daughter's career. Meltzer revealed that Flair was very careful about what he had to say while he was in WWE. Ric Flair stopped his podcast because he got a lot of heat for the comments he made.

''Flair actually gave up his podcast because he got so much heat from WWE , from anything the slightest bit critical he said, including once saying he didn’t think Finn Balor would ever main event WrestleMania because of his size, and in hindsight, history has shown thus far that Balor hasn’t main evented WrestleMania and it’s very unlikely he ever will.'' said Meltzer

What's next for Ric Flair after WWE?

Dave Meltzer stated that there is a high chance that Ric Flair will end up in AEW after his WWE release. He said that AEW would have been a factor in Flair's decision to quit WWE.

He also stated that AEW might be interested in getting Ric Flair on board as his arrival will lead to AEW having three of the Four Horsemen on television. Another role for Flair would be to manage Charlotte Flair's partner Andrade.

