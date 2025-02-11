WWE Hall of Famer set to main event WWE RAW - Reports

Tonight's main event on RAW is set to feature a WWE Hall of Famer. This legend will compete in a huge match.

With WrestleMania 41 around the corner, every WWE star is vying for the chance to compete on the Grandest Stage of Them All. However, there are limited spots left, especially for the main event. Already, Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair have punched their respective tickets to WrestleMania after winning their Royal Rumble matches. This leaves another World title spot up for grabs. Hence, several stars like Rey Mysterio will have to earn this spot.

To fill this spot, WWE announced an Elimination Chamber match at the namesake PLE. The winner will face whichever champion Jey Uso does not pick to face at WrestleMania 41. To determine the participants, the Stamford-based promotion is holding a series of qualifying matches. John Cena is the only one to get a bye to the match without qualifying.

Tonight on RAW, Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul will compete in the men's Elimination Chamber qualifying match, while Bayley and Lyra Valkyria will compete in the women's qualifying match.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is now reporting that Mysterio and Logan's match is listed as the main event of tonight's episode of the red brand.

It will be interesting to see who will move one step closer to WrestleMania 41 after tonight's win.

