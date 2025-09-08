WWE handed potential injury blow ahead of upcoming event

A potential injury could alter WWE's plans for an upcoming show. WWE acquired AAA earlier this year and will be having a Worlds Collide event with the promotion on September 12.AAA is currently on tour in Mexico, and a frightening injury took place during the company's event at the Showcenter Complex in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Nuevo León. Psycho Clown and Pagano retained the AAA World Tag Team Championships at the event, but an injury took place.Pagano hit a Guillotine from the top rope to pick up the victory, but he landed on Octagon Jr. during the move. The referee checked on Octagon Jr. following the match and threw up the &quot;X&quot; sign to get medical assistance. Octagon Jr. is scheduled to compete in an eight-man &quot;Lucha Showcase&quot; match at Worlds Collide later this week in Las Vegas.Dominik Mysterio successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against Octagon Jr. at WWE Money in the Bank 2025.Wrestling legend explains the difference between WWE and AAAKonnan serves as a member of AAA's creative team and recently discussed the differences between the two promotions.In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Konnan shared that Triple H does not want to &quot;Americanize&quot; AAA and that the company would remain the same. The veteran noted that people around the world enjoy the lucha style and suggested that WWE fans would enjoy it as well if they gave it a chance.&quot;Now you see all over the world people are practicing lucha because it's a creative, exciting, different style of wrestling. A lot of people say, 'Oh, I don't understand it because they don't have tags, they don't do this, and you have a heel ref,' and all that. I go, 'Exactly.' You wanna see American wrestling? This is not American wrestling,&quot; he said. LuCiFerO @acvillars2000LINKJust hope this isn’t too serious. Keep your fingers crossed, &amp;amp;amp; your thoughts and prayers with Octagon Jr. 🙏 #WWE #AlianzasAAAIntercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio is scheduled to challenge El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship at Worlds Collide on September 12. The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Roxanne Perez will also be in action in a mixed tag team match against Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice.