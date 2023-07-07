WWE imposes a new rule for fans attending their events - Reports 

It has been reported that WWE higher-ups have enacted a new rule for fans going to their events after a recent shift in the political landscape of America.

Following a recent law passed in the state of Florida, which allows citizens to carry a concealed weapon without a permit to an event, World Wrestling Entertainment has seemingly reacted to this law change.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has revealed what the company has put in place to prevent a potential gun-related crime.

"Due to a new law that went into effect in Florida on 7/1 that allowed citizens to carry concealed weapons without a permit, the WWE has enacted a written rule for all events in the state including at the Performance Center that all firearms and concealed weapons are not permitted. If anyone comes to the PC or an arena where WWE is running with a firearm or gun they will be instructed to take their weapon back to their car. They won’t allow you to check-in and leave a weapon at the arena to be picked up after the show." [H/T Wrestling Observer Newsletter]

Over the years, World Wrestling Entertainment's top-notch security teams have done an excellent job in keeping the most dangerous of fans in check.

British WWE fans are hoping for a WrestleMania in London

Last Saturday at Money in the Bank, John Cena made a surprise appearance at the event where he said that he wanted to bring WrestleMania to the United Kingdom.

Following this proclamation, British Politician Alex Davies-Jones, who works as the Shadow Secretary of Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport, stated on social media that she would do all that she can to bring WrestleMania to her home country.

"Great to chat to @BBCRadioWales, re possibility of #Wrestlemania coming to the UK (my preference is Cardiff if you’re listening Triple H). WWE & AEW coming to the UK is great news! More please," tweeted Davies-Jones.

Over the past year, the company has put on two stellar shows in the United Kingdom with Clash At The Castle last year in Cardiff and Money in the Bank last week in London.

