WWE indecisive between two Superstars about winning the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble - Reports

The Royal Rumble is a few months away, and the WWE Universe has already picked its favorites. While the fans have their assumptions, it looks like the WWE management has circled down to two possible winners for the PLE in January.

Last year's PLE saw Cody Rhodes win the 30-man elimination match, and Rhea Ripley outlast 29 other women to get a title shot at The Grandest Stage of Them All. While The Eradicator won her encounter against Charlotte Flair, Rhodes was unable to finish his story against Roman Reigns.

Fans can expect a great show from next year's Rumble as well. The night will see one male and one female WWE Superstar realize their dream of winning the gimmick battle royal. A report from BWE claims that WWE management has two female superstars in mind to win the Women's match in the January PLE next year. As of this writing, no names were revealed in the report.

"WWE have two wrestlers in mind when it comes to the winner of the 2024 women's Royal Rumble."

Who are the major contenders for next year's Royal Rumble matches?

The Royal Rumble is three months away, and there is a lot of room for plans and favorites to shift. Most of the WWE Universe would pick LA Knight to win the match that guarantees him a title shot at WrestleMania. Fans were visibly upset when The Megastar didn't win the briefcase at Money in the Bank earlier this year and will be looking forward to seeing him clinch a big win.

Another favorite for the match was Gunther. Reports claimed that he could win given that he beat Rey Mysterio's record last year as the iron man of the match. In an interview earlier this year, The Ring General also stated that he sees himself in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

Talking about the Women's Rumble, WWE's newest signing, Jade Cargill, is also a strong contender to win the match. Even Hall of Famer Mick Foley thinks the former TBS Champion winning the Rumble would help her make a "big splash."

