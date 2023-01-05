WWE is not interested in bringing back Sasha Banks' former stable member - Reports

Sasha Banks is no longer with WWE, but as per a recent report, the company has no interest in bringing back The Boss' former stable, Summer Rae, who was rumored to be returning following her recent visit to RAW.

In 2012, Sasha Banks signed with WWE and began working with the developmental brand. During her initial years, she formed an alliance with Charlotte Flair and Summer Rae called The BBFs (Beautiful, Fierce Females). The trio lasted for a while before the creation of Four Horsewomen.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, WWE is not interested in bringing back Summer Rae under the new regime, regardless of her appearance on the latest edition of WWE RAW. The new regime has stacked the roster, and it looks like Rae will not be a part of it.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair recently made her return and defeated Ronda Rousey in an impromptu match to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Elsewhere, Rae and Banks have left the company.

Sasha Banks recently made her first wrestling appearance outside of WWE

In May 2022, Sahsa Banks and Naomi, who were the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions then, walked out of the company as the creative had no plans for the duo or the division.

The two superstars made several appearances outside the company but never showed up at any other wrestling promotion. Recently, rumors began to circulate that The Boss would be heading to Japan.

Last night, the rumors came true as Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone joined New Japan Pro Wrestling. The Boss came out after KAIRI's title match against Tam Nakano and attacked the former Pirate Princess.

The two are set to face each other for the IWGP Women's Championship on February 18. It will be interesting to see the two former WWE Superstars face off for a newly introduced championship in NJPW.

What are your thoughts on Sasha Banks' NJPW debut? Sound off in the comment section.

