WWE had some issues with match timings at SummerSlam - Reports

WWE reportedly had some timing issues with several matches during SummerSlam last night at Ford Field.

SummerSlam 2023 is in the books, and it was a massive success. Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Jey Uso in the main event after Jimmy Uso betrayed his brother. IYO SKY captured the WWE Women's Championship by cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase following the Triple Threat match.

Seth Rollins was able to retain the World Heavyweight Championship over Finn Balor in a rematch from WWE Money in the Bank. The Judgment Day attempted to help Balor in the match last night, but it backfired, and Rollins planted the challenger with a Stomp on top of Damian Priest's Money in the Bank briefcase.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, SummerSlam ran slightly over time last night. Fightful learned that most matches on the card were scheduled for around 15 minutes. However, there were a couple that went a little over time, while there were some bouts that went "way under time" as well. The report added there weren't any matches last night that went too far past the time allotted.

Triple H addresses matches being cut from WWE SummerSlam

Triple H spoke about the controversy surrounding Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus' match not happening last night at the PLE.

Most wrestling fans believed that Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch were set to battle at SummerSlam. Their previous encounter occurred at Night of Champions, thus it would make sense for their rematch to happen at a premium live event as well.

However, Triple H dismissed the notion that matches were cut during SummerSlam last night. During the press conference following the premium live event, The Game claimed that the company never announced a card for the show, so it is inaccurate to claim that any were cut.

"There was a lot of banter that I saw this week about matches being cut. Right? Which is the word that was used, but nothing was cut. There was no card announced, right? If we don't have more things in the pocket ready to go for a PLE that can fit in the PLE, I've done a terrible job," said Triple H.

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey's MMA Rules match was the only match featuring the RAW women's division last night in Detroit. The Women's World Championship and Women's Tag Team Championships were not defended at the premium live event.

