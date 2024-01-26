WWE issues strict instructions to talent over the Vince McMahon allegations ahead of Royal Rumble - Reports

WWE has been rocked by new allegations against Vince McMahon coming to light this week.

Earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal broke the news that a former employee, Janel Grant, had filed a new lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE over alleged abuse and exploitation. The plaintiff claimed that the former CEO made promises of professional promotions but then exposed her to exploitation and trafficking within the company.

These allegations surfaced after July 2022, when similar reports of alleged misconduct came to light, prompting Vince to step back from his role as Chairman and CEO of the company.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that WWE had issued strict guidelines to the talent going into Royal Rumble weekend. The company itself did not respond to any questions regarding the ongoing suit. The report also stated that WWE talent had been given clear instructions not to entertain any questions about the situation. The stars were asked to speak only about the Rumble or their ongoing storylines.

Vince McMahon has a response to the allegations

After the reports came to light, a spokesperson for Vince McMahon responded to the allegations.

The spokesperson, in an exclusive communication to Deadline, slammed the allegations. They stated that the lawsuit was simply full of lies and made-up instances. The official statement also made it clear that the 78-year-old was committed to defending himself.

"This lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and a vindictive distortion of the truth. He will vigorously defend himself," the statement claimed.

McMahon is currently the Executive Chairman of TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE and UFC. It will be interesting to see how these allegations impact his role within the company in the coming weeks.

