WWE legend hasn't been approached about facing CM Punk – Reports

CM Punk's return to WWE prompted talk that The Best in the World could go one-on-one with Stone Cold Steve Austin for the first time. However, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, speculation about the match happening any time soon might be premature.

Fightful Select reported this week that some within WWE are optimistic that Austin could return to face Punk in a dream bout. The topic has even reportedly been broached backstage.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer had no doubts that WWE's higher-ups would like the match to take place. He added that nobody from the company has reached out to Austin yet, meaning the idea is still in the early stages:

"As of right now, he hasn't been approached," Meltzer said. "He's not in. I'm not saying he won't be and that is not their direction. I'm not saying that's like some people thought the same thing you did. 'Hey, maybe we could do it.' (…) I would just say it's premature. I wouldn't say it's never going to happen [either]." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

In 2022, Austin returned to the ring after 19 years to defeat Kevin Owens in an impromptu match at WrestleMania 38. The WWE Hall of Famer has repeatedly said he is open to wrestling again, but only if the storyline fits his character.

Why CM Punk vs. Steve Austin "makes sense"

Many fans expected CM Punk and Steve Austin to face each other after they traded insults during a promotional video for the WWE '13 video game in 2012. A year earlier, they also appeared together in a segment on RAW.

Dave Meltzer further explained why people in WWE do not think the long-awaited match will occur in the near future:

"As soon as that story came out, I heard from a bunch of people who were pretty close in, and they basically said, 'Probably shouldn't be doing that one or worrying about that one.' Basically, it's not anything that anyone's talked about to any degree. I mean, it could happen, and it makes sense."

Austin and Punk have been friends for many years. In May, The Texas Rattlesnake told Forbes that he and Punk occasionally send text messages to each other.

Do you think CM Punk vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin will ever happen? Let us know in the comments section below.