WWE legend listed as a potential participant for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match - Reports 

It has been reported that WWE is considering having Hall of Famer Trish Stratus compete in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match in July.

Upon returning to the company earlier this year, Stratus first displayed the tendencies of a babyface star. However, she eventually turned heel after attacking her allies Becky Lynch and Lita last month on RAW.

According to a recent report from Xero News, the 7-time women's champion may be set to compete in the annual ladder match for the first time in her career. The bout is set to take place at the Money in the Bank event in London on Saturday, July 1.

"Trish Stratus could be a participant in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, along with Becky Lynch, Raquel Rodriguez & more."

This week on Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch challenged Trish Stratus to a match after weeks of humiliation at the hands of the Hall of Famer.

WWE legend criticizes Trish Stratus' legacy

Many see Stratus as possibly the greatest women's wrestler of all time because of her remarkable achievements in the business.

However, one person who feels that Stratus has done more harm than good is Hall of Famer Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze). In a recent social media post, she slammed the Canadian icon's impact on the business.

"Trish has set the women back and turned them into a sideshow after all the work I did to get the women respected and legitimize them as the superstars that they are. Do you really think I literally threw that title in the trash without a plan of longevity and meaning? Trish brought in the blueprint that WWE used for decades that had to be UNDONE by the women who were inspired by men and the women that came before her. Trish made room for the Bella Twins and others, but I built a foundation for the Four Horsewomen," tweeted Madusa.

While Madusa's opinion is polarizing, it cannot be denied that she and Stratus paved the way for numerous top female WWE stars of today.

