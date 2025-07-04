WWE legend ready to retire at 48 years old; expected last match at SummerSlam - Reports

A WWE legend is reportedly now ready to retire at 48. Now, the last match may also be known, as it could take place at SummerSlam.

AJ Styles is now ready to retire and is happy in the Stamford-based promotion, as per a report by Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net. He reported on X about the situation sometime after Fightful reported that his contract was being extended for a year. The report could not clarify when the new deal was signed and how long it would continue.

Now, it seems that he will be retiring in WWE after all, especially after all the rumors about him possibly leaving and going to AEW. When AJ signed a contract in 2019, he stated it would be his last and that he would retire afterward. It seems that the time for his retirement is closer than ever.

"AJ Styles is enjoying his time in WWE and is going to retire there," Cory reported.

A fan went on to ask Cory Hays whether Styles' retirement would be taking place at SummerSlam against Dominik Mysterio, given their recent feud. He confirmed that this was the expectation at this time and that the match was potentially going to take place at the PLE.

"That’s the expectation," he wrote.

If this turns out to be the match booked by Triple H, then Styles' career may indeed be ending very soon, with SummerSlam less than a month away.

