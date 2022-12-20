WWE Legend reportedly more likely to perform at WrestleMania 39 than The Rock

With fans clamoring for The Rock to return to the ring next year and face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, WWE Legend John Cena may be more likely to return than The Great One.

Cena's last match took place against the Tribal Chief last year in the main event of SummerSlam, as he failed to capture the Universal Championship, a title that is still in the possession of Reigns.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that John Cena performing at WrestleMania 39 next April may be more probable than Dwayne Johnson's chances.

"Cena’s not 100% either by the way, but he’s got a movie in February and March so he’s not gonna be able to do a lot of TV. He will do the show if he’s available, but it’s the same thing. He may have other things going on. I was told… I guess the best way to put it is Cena is a ‘probable’, and Dwayne is a ‘possible’." H/T WrestleTalk

John Cena is set to return to the ring on Friday, December 30th as he and Kevin Owens will take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the last SmackDown of 2022.

John Cena on how he became friends with The Rock

In 2012, the two WWE icons exchanged in a war of words that got very personal ahead of their highly anticipated WrestleMania 28 main event in Miami.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, John Cena explained how he and The Rock buried the hatchet after their classic showdown.

"We kinda talked a lot of trash about each other. We also had a follow-up match a year later, so we spent a year making fun of each other, and then one night [WrestleMania 28] beating each other up. Then we're like, 'Did we just become best friends? Yep.' So basically, we were able to set aside our differences on that night." H/T Sportskeeda

With The Rock's cousin Roman Reigns currently ruling WWE and their family as the self-titled Head of the Table, a story to decide the Anoa'i family's true leader simply writes itself.

