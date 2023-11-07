WWE legend seemingly free to interfere in Survivor Series Championship match - reports 

Last night on WWE RAW, Zoey Stark won the chance to take on Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley after she won the multi-woman Battle Royal. After the match, she approached Ripley and made it clear that she would make sure that she remembered her, but it appears that there may be someone else out there waiting for a chance to send a message to Stark.

Earlier this year at Payback, Stratus was attacked by Stark following her steel cage match against Becky Lynch, and the Hall of Famer hasn't been seen since. It has now been pointed out that Stratus is actually free on the night of the Survivor Series PLE. Hence, she could be included in the show.

Trish Stratus is currently on her Bad Girl Tour, and it has been pointed out by many fans that, interestingly, the former Women's Champion doesn't have dates to fulfill at the end of November.

WWE Survivor Series takes place on November 25th and is the final PLE of the year

Trish Stratus has remained in incredible shape despite retiring from WWE almost two decades ago, and over the past few years, she has been able to sporadically return to the company and be part of some stand-out matches.

Stratus brought Stark up to the main roster to help in her feud with Becky Lynch before Stark turned on her at Payback. Now that Zoey has a chance to take the title from Rhea Ripley, it's likely that Stratus will cost her and open up a rivalry between the two women that would put Stark on the map on Monday Night RAW.

