WWE legends' Hall of Fame induction set during WrestleMania week - Reports

Two WWE legends are going to be inducted into the Hardcore Hall of Fame during WrestleMania week.

The Dudley Boyz are already Hall of Famers but will be getting this new honor in a matter of months.

According to a report by PW Insider, The Dudley Boyz will be inducted into the 2300 Arena's Hardcore Hall of Fame during the week of WrestleMania 40. It will happen during the BCW event set for April 5, 2024.

The team had competed in the arena since the 90s, and have been part of some iconic moments from when they were part of the original ECW when it was hosted there. They feuded against each other and even won their first-ever ECW World Tag Team titles back in 1997.

While Bully Ray, aka Bubba Ray Dudley, and D-Von Dudley have been inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame, their induction here will be extremely special, given their important contributions to what tag team wrestling would become, thanks to their feuds over time with other stars.

They will be the 23rd inductees into the Hardcore Hall of Fame.

The team has also appeared outside WWE ever since D-Von Dudley became a free agent, earlier in 2023.